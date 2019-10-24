Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

The conservative estimate of the government provides for 12% GDP growth in Ukraine over three years, and the optimistic one for 17.8%, said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity parliamentary faction).

"The Cabinet of Ministers today approves a new macroeconomic forecast... The government provides for two scenarios. According to the pessimistic, GDP over three years (there is no forecast for five years) will grow by 12%, according to the optimistic one – by 17.8%. It is clear that 40% [growth] in five years is out of the question," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Thus, the conservative forecast provides for GDP growth in 2020 by 3.7%, in 2021 – by 3.8%, in 2022 – by 4.1%; optimistic – by 4.8%, 5.5% and 6.5%, respectively.