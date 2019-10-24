Economy

09:37 24.10.2019

Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

1 min read
Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

The conservative estimate of the government provides for 12% GDP growth in Ukraine over three years, and the optimistic one for 17.8%, said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity parliamentary faction).

"The Cabinet of Ministers today approves a new macroeconomic forecast... The government provides for two scenarios. According to the pessimistic, GDP over three years (there is no forecast for five years) will grow by 12%, according to the optimistic one – by 17.8%. It is clear that 40% [growth] in five years is out of the question," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Thus, the conservative forecast provides for GDP growth in 2020 by 3.7%, in 2021 – by 3.8%, in 2022 – by 4.1%; optimistic – by 4.8%, 5.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

Tags: #government #forecast #honcharenko #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:42 24.10.2019
Economy Ministry predicts 7.8% rise of exports in 2020

Economy Ministry predicts 7.8% rise of exports in 2020

16:42 23.10.2019
Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

11:00 22.10.2019
Conservative macroeconomic forecast of Economy Ministry provides for 3.7% GDP growth in 2020, under optimistic scenario - 4.8%

Conservative macroeconomic forecast of Economy Ministry provides for 3.7% GDP growth in 2020, under optimistic scenario - 4.8%

15:37 17.10.2019
Economy ministry revises upwards forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7%

Economy ministry revises upwards forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7%

16:41 15.10.2019
IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

17:37 08.10.2019
MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

18:07 03.10.2019
Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

11:30 03.10.2019
Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

11:53 02.10.2019
Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

13:04 30.09.2019
Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

Competition agency permits Azerbaijan's Bakcell operator to buy Vodafone Ukraine

Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

LATEST

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

British American Tobacco Ukraine hopes for resuming production in Pryluky after meeting with premier

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

Competition agency permits Azerbaijan's Bakcell operator to buy Vodafone Ukraine

Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

Kyivstar launches new line of tariffs for contract and business subscribers

EIB to provide EUR 450 mln for building Lviv Northern bypass, rehabilitation of M-05 highway sections in four regions

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

NBU council initiates expansion of its powers, granting it status of decision-making body of NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD