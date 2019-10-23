Economy

11:22 23.10.2019

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his working visit to Japan met with top managers of the Japan Association of New Economy (JANE) and said that the IT sector is one of the most dynamically developing in Ukraine. Zelensky also shared plans to develop it.

"We plan to develop innovative infrastructure by opening business incubators, accelerators and innovative platforms, opening landmark R&D centers of global corporations, creating innovative or startup platforms in higher education institutions," the press service of the Office of the President said on Wednesday morning, citing Zelensky.

According to the report, Japanese businessmen became interested in the State in the Smartphone project. Zelensky said that the digitalization reform is under his personal control.

The head of state also announced Ukraine's desire to create a competitive IT product.

"In the Western world, our IT specialists are perceived as cheap labor. It is important for us to change this. We want to create IT products and sell them in the world," he said.

Representatives of the association told the President of Ukraine about examples of successful innovative projects for the use of artificial intelligence in Japan, which have already proved their effectiveness in various fields of life. It is about tourism, entertainment and cybersecurity.

Tags: #it #japan #zelensky
