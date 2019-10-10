Economy

11:57 10.10.2019

Problem of high feed-in tariffs to be settled thanks to communication with companies entitled with tariffs – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the feed-in tariffs presented early by the special law are too high and counts that the problem will be settled via "communication" with the companies entitled with these tariffs.

"These feed-in tariffs really do not exist anywhere in Europe. We have the highest. I think that the problem will be solved through communication with companies that already have a contract [for feed-in tariffs]," the head of state said during the Thursday press marathon in Kyiv.

He said that the situation is "very difficult", as there are contracts with many companies that have already received such feed-in tariffs.

"And now we suddenly tell them: let's change the tariff," Zelensky said, explaining the problem.

At the same time, he considers it necessary to find normal tariffs, which are market ones.

"The government knows that we should not lose relations with foreign companies, including those that already have a contract. I think they will solve this issue, but they [the tariffs] are very high ... I think we need to reduce them, we need the market," the president said.

As reported, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk at a meeting with business on October 4 said that the government is against the backdated review of tariffs. "The backdated review of tax conditions is not acceptable," the head of government said.

Tags: #zelensky #tariffs
Interfax-Ukraine
