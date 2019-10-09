Economy

14:55 09.10.2019

Kobolev says Gazprom could enter Ukrainian gas supply market from Jan 2020

2 min read
Kobolev says Gazprom could enter Ukrainian gas supply market from Jan 2020

 PJSC Gazprom from January 1, 2020 could start direct gas supplies to Ukrainian consumers in the event of signing accession agreements according to European rules, CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has said.

"There is nothing preventing Gazprom from starting to supply gas to Ukrainian consumers at any time. As soon as we get signed accession agreements and as soon as we implement European standards for the gas market, Gazprom will be able to enter this market and supply gas to consumers in the quantities they wish. Moreover, they can do it quite efficiently if their pricing policy is cheaper than that of European suppliers," he said during the fifth Ukrainian Gas Forum in Kyiv.

According to him, today Gazprom's reluctance to fulfill the current contract with Naftogaz is a "political issue," and after it expires the Russian company can again enter the Ukrainian market if it offers a more interesting price in the current competitive market.

"I will not be surprised if on January 1 we see Gazprom Export as a supplier of gas to large Ukrainian consumers, enterprises in various fields," Kobolev said.

As reported, Ukraine for almost four years (since November 26, 2015) has not been importing natural gas under the contract with PJSC Gazprom (Russia), purchasing resources exclusively on its western border.

Tags: #kobolev #gaz #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 09.10.2019
Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

12:54 09.10.2019
Naftogaz head sees no reason to extend transit contract with Gazprom on old terms

Naftogaz head sees no reason to extend transit contract with Gazprom on old terms

17:34 07.10.2019
Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

10:56 04.10.2019
Gas prices in Europe could spike in absence of contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2020

Gas prices in Europe could spike in absence of contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2020

17:20 03.10.2019
Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

09:43 02.10.2019
Ukraine's gas stocks in underground facilities reach 20.3 bcm

Ukraine's gas stocks in underground facilities reach 20.3 bcm

18:29 24.09.2019
Naftogaz almost doubles net profit in H1, 2019

Naftogaz almost doubles net profit in H1, 2019

13:48 24.09.2019
Naftogaz says Gazprom's debt has increased by $257 mln over non-fulfillment of tribunal's ruling

Naftogaz says Gazprom's debt has increased by $257 mln over non-fulfillment of tribunal's ruling

10:13 23.09.2019
U.S. Ambassador to Germany at meeting with Naftogaz top manager underscores U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2, support for Ukraine's energy independence

U.S. Ambassador to Germany at meeting with Naftogaz top manager underscores U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2, support for Ukraine's energy independence

18:50 19.09.2019
Legal issue of new contract with Ukraine being discussed, there is Plan B for brief extension - Miller

Legal issue of new contract with Ukraine being discussed, there is Plan B for brief extension - Miller

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Inflation amounts to 0.7% in Sept, slows to 7.5% year-over-year – statistics

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

Preparation of Ukraine for certification of TSO of Ukraine completed by 90%, some important tasks left to be settled – Kopac

Naftogaz head sees no reason to extend transit contract with Gazprom on old terms

PrivatBank sees net profit rise by more than 5 times in nine months

LATEST

Inflation amounts to 0.7% in Sept, slows to 7.5% year-over-year – statistics

Preparation of Ukraine for certification of TSO of Ukraine completed by 90%, some important tasks left to be settled – Kopac

Infrastructure Ministry announces submission of applications for concession tender of Kherson Sea Port

PrivatBank sees net profit rise by more than 5 times in nine months

Ukraine, EU ready to revise Association Agreement in part of trading this autumn

PGO serves notice of suspicion of embezzling UAH 245,000 to ex-director of SOE Ukrvaktsyna

EBRD, EU providing up to EUR 70 mln credit line to three Ukrainian banks to support local SME

Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

Ukrtransnafta, Ukrtatnafta sign contract to transport up to 1.2 mln tonnes of oil on ship-or-pay condition annually

Finance ministry going to introduce excise e-stamp without discussion with business – EBA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD