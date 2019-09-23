Economy

17:12 23.09.2019

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Aug accelerates to 1.7% – statistics

1 min read
Industrial production in Ukraine in August 2019 fell by 1.7% compared with August 2018 after a decline by 0.2% in July (on July 2018) and by 2.3% in June (on June 2018), the State Statistics Service has reported.

The statistics service said that adjusted the effect of calendar days, industrial production in August 2019 vs August 2018 also decreased by 1.6%, while in July – by 1.1%.

The State Statistics Service said that the main reason was a drop in the processing industry by 4.1%. At the same time, in the mining industry and quarrying, the growth in August 2019 compared to August 2018 was 2.7%, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning it was 2%.

The State Statistics Service said that compared to the previous month, industrial production in August increased 1.4%, taking into account the seasonal factor – by 0.5%.

In general, according to the results of January-August 2019, the industrial production growth in Ukraine amounted to 0.1% compared to the same period in 2018, the Statistics Service said.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2018 increased 1.1% compared to 2017.

Tags: #industrial #production #statistics
