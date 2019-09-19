Economy

13:12 19.09.2019

Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

1 min read
Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

 The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Dmytro Sennychenko as Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) dismissing Vitaliy Trubarov from this post, the government reported on its website.

According to the report, Serhiy Mykolaichuk was appointed deputy Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister of Ukraine.

Previously, Mykolaichuk worked as Director of the Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis Department at the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Sennychenko is a member of the supervisory board of ProZorro. Sales e-procurement system. Previously, he held the post of Ukrposhta real estate and infrastructure director. He also worked as JLL Director General in Ukraine.

Tags: #government #spf
