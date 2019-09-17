Kyivstar, Microsoft offer joint Azure Stack cloud solution to business clients

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator jointly with Microsoft have launched the Azure Stack with Kyivstar cloud solution for business clients, allowing the introduction of Azure services in a local data center, the operator has said in a report.

"The affiliate product will allow companies to optimize their corporate processes and remain in the legal field. For example, personal data that companies, according to the law, need to process in Ukraine, remains within the country. And for IT developers, the process of deploying applications will become faster and more flexible," the operator said, describing the service.

Azure Stack with Kyivstar allows the client to use the online services and services of the Microsoft Azure Stack hybrid cloud platform to implement business projects and IT solutions of any complexity. The cost of the service starts from UAH 1,100, including personal corporate servicing from Kyivstar and technical support from Microsoft.

"Companies in Ukraine are becoming more digital. They use sophisticated analytics, new communication channels, create IT products for their customers that work with a lot of data and combine several different technologies. Our company responds to such a business request, and we are the first among the operators to offer a modern solution that combines the advantages of Azure from Microsoft with the capabilities of telecom," Kyivstar President Alexander Komarov said.

Kyivstar also reported with reference to experts that in 2018, the Ukrainian cloud services market in terms of sales reached $30.7 million.