Zelensky about tycoons: We offer normal rules, there won't be monopolists in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that oligarchs will hear his call to work according to the new rules of the open market without monopolism, otherwise other attempts will be made to achieve this.

"We proposed normal rules: there should not be monopolists in Ukraine, we should have an open market. I'm sure that they will hear us. And if they don't hear, then there will be other attempts how to talk to them," the head of state said at the 16th YES conference organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation in Kyiv.

Zelensky noted big businesses in conversations complain about the difficulties that many people and cities depend on them, but they will talk with him about the need to implement real market rules.

"I think they are ready to restart their attitude, restart their mind, their mentality," the president said.

According to him, the state provided these large business groups with a lot: time, big money and opportunities, including sometimes the ability to withdraw this money from the country.

"They understand that if our country falls apart tomorrow, if, God forbid, all the people leave the country… For whom do they have these businesses, who will work in their factories? It seems to me that they are already changing mentally," Zelensky said.