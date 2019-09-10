4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

The full-featured launch of 4G (LTE) mobile communications technology in the 900 MHz radio frequency range is hindered by CDMA operators, which equipment is in conflict with GMS equipment, Kyivstar President Alexander Komarov has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The frequencies of the 900 MHz range are used, inter alia, for CDMA technology. CDMA and GSM equipment are incompatible: where we have a receiver, they have a transmitter with very high power. And if this issue is not resolved, there is a danger of radio interference to the 2G, 3G standards and 4G networks of mobile operators in the 900 MHz range will remain until Ukraine harmonizes the allocation of radio frequency spectrum in accordance with EU standards," Komarov said.

According to him, Kyivstar has invested more than UAH 150 million in interference protective filters for 2G communications, and LTE equipment is much more sensitive to interference.

Komarov also said that in the 900 MHz range a little more than 60% is used for mobile communications out of the full spectrum, and the rest are special users and CDMA operators.

He said that Ukraine is practically the only country in Europe that works simultaneously with two technologies in the same spectrum, since CDMA and GSM are incompatible in one territory.

"CDMA operators are even ready to move a bit, freeing us some more of the spectrum. However, this spectrum is poorly suited for mobile communications, since it is very noisy with the nearby CDMA signal. The efficiency of this spectrum is drastically reduced due to its proximity to CDMA," the president of Kyivstar said.