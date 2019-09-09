Economy

12:05 09.09.2019

Sefcovic confirms trilateral gas talks to take place in Brussels on Sept 19

1 min read
 Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Maros Sefcovic has confirmed that gas talks on gas supply involving the EC, Russia, and Ukraine will take place in Brussels on September 19.

"Pleased to announce that I will host the next round of #TrateralGasTalks on 19 September. I am convinced that progress would send a strong positive signal to market as well as consumers ahead of the winter season," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, an EU source told Interfax about the scheduling of the talks and said that invitations would be sent to Moscow and Kyiv in the next few days. "But the sides have already agreed on the place and date of the talks," the source said.

Tags: #sefcovic #gas
