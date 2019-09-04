Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

The Office of Large Taxpayers has completed an audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih started on May 14, 2019, and the claims total UAH 9 billion, Office Head Yevhen Bambizov has said.

"Today, a large-scale audit of the enterprise has been completed, we determine claims of UAH 9 billion," he said at a meeting with reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to Bambizov, the main amount is connected with the payment of royalties for the use of mineral resources, under-reporting of rent for land. In addition, among the claims of the Office is work with enterprises that have signs of shell companies.

"We are ready to transfer these materials to law enforcement agencies," the head of the office said.

"On this issue, we actively cooperated with the Security Service of Ukraine. They provided us with information on the rent and land tax, and we have already analyzed it and reached the final result," Bambizov said.