Fiscal Service 4,500 times in 7 months suspends customs clearance suspecting violation of copyrights

Ukrainian customs offices in January-July this year 4,500 times suspended customs clearance of goods over possible violation of intellectual property rights, and opened seven cases, the State Fiscal Service (SFS) reported on its website.

"During the specified period, seven cases have been opened on the violation of customs rules regarding import of goods, which are included in the customs register of intellectual property objects," SFS reported.

The SFS said that 4,096 objects, including 129 from the beginning of 2019, are currently included in the customs register of intellectual property objects. There are 1,368 active objects out of a total number.