Economy

12:39 14.08.2019

60,000 Ukrainians declare income from farm goods sales

1 min read
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine has reported that 60,000 citizens have declared their incomes from sale of the agricultural products within May-July 2019, the regulator reported in a posting on its website.

"In the framework of 'Harvest' operation in May-July 2019, another 60,000 citizens engaged in declaration of income from sale of agricultural products, and 5,000 of citizens dealing with cultivation and harvesting," the service said.

According to the service, almost 2.8 million citizens use land plots with a total area of over two hectares.

From the beginning of 2019, over 273,000 citizens, who individually cultivate land plots with a commercial aim, declared UAH 2 billion of income, of which UAH 343 million was paid as personal income tax and UAH 29 million as military tax.

