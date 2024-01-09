Economy

Sales of Korean SsangYong vehicles in Ukraine being resumed under new brand KG Mobility in UkrAVTO dealer chain

Eleven official automobile dealerships in nine regions of Ukraine began selling the first model of the KG Mobility vehicle brand (the new name of the Korean brand SsangYong) from the beginning of 2024 – the KGM Musso pickup-class SUV and its extended version Musso Grand, the press service of the distribution company Universal Motors Group, part of the UkrAVTO corporation, reported.

According to the report, the retail price of KGM Musso (mid-size frame pickup) as of January 1, 2024 is UAH 1.374 million with VAT ($35,700), and KGM Musso Grand is UAH 1.709 million UAH ($44,400).

As the press service of Universal Motors Group told Interfax-Ukraine, the distribution agreement with KG Mobility was signed in October last year.

KG Group was selected as the final bidder for the bankrupt SsangYong Motor Co in June 2022, and in March 2023 it was announced that SsangYong would change its name to KG Mobility.

According to the distributor's press release, both models are equipped with a 2.2-liter Euro 6b e-XDi diesel engine, produced in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, with an output of 181 hp/400 Nm for a Musso 6-speed manual transmission and 187 hp /420 Nm for Musso Grand 6-speed automatic transmission.

Average fuel consumption is 7.9 and 9.0 liters per 100 km, respectively.

The SUV combines a five-seater double cab body and a cargo platform: the Musso Grand offers 1,262 liters of cargo space with a length of 1,610 mm, and the Musso offers 1,011 liters with a length of 1,300 mm.

As reported, SsangYong filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2020. In Ukraine, the official distributor of the brand was the AIS Group of Companies.

