Economy

19:14 15.12.2023

Centravis sells seamless stainless steel pipes in USA for developing onshore oil and gas wells

PrJSC Centravis Production Ukraine, part of the Centravis Ltd. holding, supplies seamless stainless pipes to the United States for developing onshore oil and gas wells.

According to Centravis Sales Director Artem Atanasov, about 1,000 tonnes will be supplied by the end of next year.

At the same time, he said that it is the segment of hollow bars intended for the production of radially machined parts such as filters, manifolds, hydraulic cylinders, fittings, couplings, sensors, etc.

An U.S. company specializing in the production of flexible pipes and pipe connections bought all the pipes.

Centravis seamless stainless steel pipes are used as a connection between sections of steel-reinforced rubber hoses for transporting liquids. In the future, it is planned to use higher grades of steel such as Super Duplex and 904L for such connections. This is due to the demand for these products, in particular in the Middle East.

"About 1,000 tonnes is a fairly large volume in our order portfolio. But what is more important is that our technology solutions are in demand among innovative companies, including those working in the pipe connections segment. We consider this area as very promising with growth potential of two or three times in the coming years," Atanasov said, as quoted by the press service.

Centravis is one of the ten largest global manufacturers of seamless stainless steel pipes. In January-September 2023, the company produced 9,400 tonnes of seamless stainless steel pipes versus 8,370 tonnes compared to the same period last year. Production growth was about 12% despite the fact that the bulk of the company's production capacity is located in Nikopol regularly shelled by Russian troops.

