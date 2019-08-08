Economy

11:25 08.08.2019

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that gambling will be legalized in Ukraine, in particular, it will be permitted to open casinos in five-star hotels.

"We will legalize gambling, namely the operation of casinos in five-star hotels, which will stimulate the development of the tourism cluster of the region near the Black Sea. Here we also want to grow together. Therefore, we want to see our partners in Turkey's business, not rivals," he said, speaking at the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Istanbul on Thursday morning.

Zelensky also called on Turkish business to jointly develop the Black Sea tourism brand.

