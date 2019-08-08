Economy

11:24 08.08.2019

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that this year the land reform will be conducted in the country, which would allow creating the land market in 2020.

"This year we shall certainly conduct land reform, which will allow creating the 40 million ha land market next year," he said at the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Istanbul on Thursday.

He said that in Ukraine there are already Turkish companies that own land, in particular Onur company.

"I hope there will be more such companies, especially in the southern part of Ukraine, where there is a need to create and develop reclamation systems. Here we are also considering the possibility of public private partnership," Zelensky said.

"In autumn, we will pass a concession law, which will allow the state to work safely with the private sector, with private companies," he said, emphasizing that Ukraine will be glad to see Turkish partners in all Ukrainian projects.

Earlier, Zelensky's team announced the need for having an open land market after preparing the relevant legislation.

