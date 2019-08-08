Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

The accumulated debt of PJSC Ukrnafta to the national budget since the beginning of the year 2019 and by August 1 increased from UAH 14.6 billion to UAH 15.8 billion, Large Taxpayers Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The tax debt of the enterprise as of today totals UAH 15.8 billion, of which UAH 3.5 billion are the debts of the Large Taxpayers Office (VAT and profit tax), and UAH 12.2 billion in rental payments of the main offices of State Fiscal Service of Ukraine," the report said.

According to the office, such growth in the debts of the large taxpayers was caused by the lack of legislative regulation of the tax debts.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in the country. NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns 50%+ one share of Ukrnafta, a group of companies associated with former shareholders of PrivatBank holds about 42% of its shares.