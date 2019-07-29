Economy

13:22 29.07.2019

Odesa port-side plant plans to resume work on Aug 1

2 min read
Odesa port-side plant plans to resume work on Aug 1

PJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant (OPZ) started pre-commissioning and will resume its work on August 1, 2019, said OPZ Deputy Director on Economic and Financial Issues Volodymyr Vakeryak at a press conference regarding signing of give-and-take contract with LLC Agro Gas Trading (Kyiv).

Agro Gas Trading Director General Oleksandr Horbunenko has said that the contract with the plant was signed by December 1, 2019 and foresees delivery of minimum 240 million cubic meters of the natural gas within four months.

For his part, Deputy Head of the State Property Fund Yevhen Astashev has said that NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy gave a green light to resuming of the works despite plant's debts worth UAH 1.5 billion (plus penalties). The OPZ for its part is obliged to pay off the debts to Naftogaz sharing profits received from Agro Gas Trading for providing processing services ($1,5 per each carbamide tonne and $1 per each ammonia tonne).

"Production has been standing idle for more than a year, only the ammonia transshipment complex is working at the level of 2.3 million tonnes per year. The plant signed an agreement with a supplier, for whom we will perform gas processing services. In the near future we plan to start preparing for the launch of two carbamide facilities and one ammonia complex. If all the conditions of the contract are met, we could receive products in August," he said.

As reported, Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant has been standing idle since the end of April 2018. Its work was stopped due to violation by the contractor, All-Ukrainian Energy Company LLC, of the agreement with Ukrtransgaz.

The plant called work on a give-and-take basis the only possible option for resuming work in the face of failure of privatization attempts and accumulated debt for gas to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which exceeds UAH 1.5 billion.

Tags: #opz #port_side #odesa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:01 15.06.2019
President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

15:06 11.06.2019
Fire in Odesa psychiatric hospital could be caused by outside source of ignition

Fire in Odesa psychiatric hospital could be caused by outside source of ignition

17:28 08.06.2019
U.S. delegation in Odesa studies Centaur assault boats

U.S. delegation in Odesa studies Centaur assault boats

15:14 27.05.2019
Four staff members of Odesa prison colony no. 51 injured during unrest, situation under control

Four staff members of Odesa prison colony no. 51 injured during unrest, situation under control

12:22 07.05.2019
State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

17:11 13.04.2019
Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

16:02 09.04.2019
Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

15:14 08.04.2019
Stepanov refuses to step down as Odesa Region State Administration head, says presidential decree is 'illegal'

Stepanov refuses to step down as Odesa Region State Administration head, says presidential decree is 'illegal'

12:19 08.04.2019
Stepanov dismissed as head of Odesa Regional State Administration, Paraschenko appointed acting head

Stepanov dismissed as head of Odesa Regional State Administration, Paraschenko appointed acting head

12:32 04.04.2019
Presence of NATO ships in Odesa shows real NATO support in Ukraine in ensuring safety of navigation in region

Presence of NATO ships in Odesa shows real NATO support in Ukraine in ensuring safety of navigation in region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

LATEST

Ukrhydroenergo sees net profit fall by 3% in six months

Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

Regulator deletes 7 insurers from state register of financial institutions

Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD