Economy

15:42 26.07.2019

Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

2 min read
Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

Ukroboronprom state concern has sent the first set of BTR-3KSh (command and staff) armored vehicle to Thailand for licensed assembly in this country, director general of the concern Pavlo Bukin has said.

"We view this export supply as a marker of deepening our cooperation with Thailand - a strategic partner of Ukraine in Southeast Asia. Ukraine has serious prospects in this direction and should use them in its national interests," Bukin said.

According to him, several years ago a framework agreement was signed with the authorized enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Thailand for the production of BTR-3E1 armored vehicles, various modifications and vehicles based on it, as well as to provide service in the kingdom.

"The BTR-3KSh command-staff armored vehicle based on the BTR-3 is a joint project of Kyiv Armored Plant, which is part of Ukroboronprom, other concern enterprises and private companies, developed on the order of the Royal Thai Armored Forces in cooperation with the Defense Technology Institute of the Ministry of Defense of Thailand," the head of the concern said.

According to him, in the current conditions, the expansion of export supplies is the only way to ensure the innovative development of Ukroboronprom enterprises.

"Cooperation with Thailand allowed Ukraine to expand the BTR-3 line and launch the mass production of an absolutely new world-class combat vehicle," he said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #bukin
