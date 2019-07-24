Nova Poshta raises number of branches by 42.9% in H1, 2019

Nova Poshta group of companies since the beginning of 2019 has increased the number of branches in the network by 1,200, or 42.9%, to 4,000, the group has said.

"The main "shtick" of the network is that its offices open in villages and small settlements," Oleksandr Bulba, the director of Nova Poshta, said.

He added that the network is also growing by providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs to open points directly in their stores.

According to the report, since the beginning of the year, more than 8 million customers used the services of the group, about 100 million parcels were delivered, whereas in the first half of 2018 Nova Poshta reported on 78 million shipments. Taking into account these figures, the growth was 28.2% compared with 21% in the first half of 2018.

According to the report, Ukrainians more actively order goods abroad: the number of parcels from the United States ordered using the NP Shopping service increased by 20%, from the UK by 86%, and tripled from Poland.

The report also notes that in the first half of 2019, the innovative terminal in Kyiv handled almost 46 million parcels, which is 34% more than in the same period last year. Khmelnytsky Innovative Terminal, launched on May 17, 2019, processed 6.8 million shipments, the release said.