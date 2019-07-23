METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine changes CEO

Tino Zeiske, who previously held the position of Global Director for Talent Management and Recruitment at Metro AG (headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany), has been appointed new CEO of METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine LLC (Metro C&C, Kyiv).

"Tino Zeiske will be the new CEO of METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine from October 1, 2019, or earlier, depending on the time frame for obtaining a work permit," the retailer's press service said.

Olivier Langlet, who has held the post of CEO at METRO Cash and Carry Ukraine, since April 2019, has been appointed CEO of MAKRO Cash & Carry (the Czech Republic) within Metro AG, it said.

"From October 1, 2019, Olivier will be fully responsible for the activities of MAKRO, the Czech Republic," it said.

METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine was founded in 2003. It consists of 23 METRO shopping centers in the largest cities of Ukraine, namely Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Lviv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Kryvy Rih, Mariupol, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa and Mykolaiv, and also two wholesale outlets in Ternopil and Lutsk.