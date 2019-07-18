Zelensky initiates verification of budget subsidies and dividends paid by MHP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed that law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies should check and compare the amount of budget subsidies received by Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) Agricultural Holding and dividends paid to the shareholders.

"In 2017-2018, one of the largest agricultural holdings of Ukraine, Myronivsky Hliboproduct, was given almost UAH 2.5 billion in subsidies from the state budget, that's how it is called. In fact, it does not need government support, because it has super profits and it annually pays huge dividends to his shareholders," the president said on Thursday at a meeting of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy.

Zelensky suggested that law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies should compare the amount of the budget subsidies received by MHP and dividends paid to the shareholders.