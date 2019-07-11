Economy

12:49 11.07.2019

Zelensky obliges govt to introduce mandatory wood electronic recording before Nov 1

2 min read
Zelensky obliges govt to introduce mandatory wood electronic recording before Nov 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers before November 1, 2019 to introduce the mandatory wood electronic recording and design and submit to parliament a bill on the rules of selling wood at tenders.

According to a posting on the website of the president, the decree on some measures to preserve forests and rational use of forestry resources was signed on Tuesday.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is tasked to develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill approving the rules of selling timber on a competitive basis and introducing the unified public system of electronic wood records for all permanent forest users, a bill introducing criminal and administrative liability for the non-provision of information, provision of false information to the unified public system of electronic wood records.

The Cabinet of Ministers was ordered to develop and approve the procedure for monitoring domestic consumption of domestic unprocessed wood in pursuance of Article 4 of the law of Ukraine on the specifics of the public regulation of operation of business entities related to the sale and export of timber.

The government is to ensure access to information about wood flow in the open data format.

Before November 1, 2019, the government is to introduce electronic wood records by state-owned enterprises managed by the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, and ensure the publication of monthly reports on the status of implementation and operation of the electronic wood records system at these state-owned enterprises.

The regional administrations, the Kyiv City Administration are tasked to toughen control over the use and protection of forests, including take measures to counter illegal logging in accordance with the legislation.

Tags: #zelensky #wood #electronic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:26 11.07.2019
Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

16:05 10.07.2019
Zelensky says television airwaves cannot be monopolized by people with pro-Russia views

Zelensky says television airwaves cannot be monopolized by people with pro-Russia views

15:49 10.07.2019
Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

12:35 10.07.2019
Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

12:29 10.07.2019
Zelensky obliges govt to create information resource for declaring goods – decree on fight against smuggling

Zelensky obliges govt to create information resource for declaring goods – decree on fight against smuggling

16:14 09.07.2019
Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

16:13 09.07.2019
Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

15:23 09.07.2019
Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

18:44 08.07.2019
EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

17:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

Ex-economy minister Abromavicius heads Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

EC to provide EUR 25 mln to Ukraine for digital economy, e-government

NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

LATEST

Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

Ex-economy minister Abromavicius heads Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

UNDP supplies first batch of drug to treat breast cancer procured using budget funds

EC to provide EUR 25 mln to Ukraine for digital economy, e-government

Farmak raises EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD

NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

NBU could improve GPD forecast

Supreme Court unlocks appointment of advisors for privatization of five state-run companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD