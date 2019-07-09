Economy

17:30 09.07.2019

Supreme Court unlocks appointment of advisors for privatization of five state-run companies

2 min read
Supreme Court unlocks appointment of advisors for privatization of five state-run companies

The judge panel of the cassation administrative court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine has satisfied a claim of the State Property Fund (SPF) against rulings of courts of lower instances, unlocking the process of appointing advisers for the privatization of five state-owned companies.

The respective document dated June 26, 2019 has been published in the unified register of court rulings.

"The panel of judges concluded that the cassation appeal of the State Property Fund of Ukraine is subject to satisfaction, the decision of the court of appeals and the court of lower instance is subject to cancellation with the adoption of a new decision to refuse to satisfy applications for taking measures to secure the administrative claim," the panel said in the document.

According to the text of the ruling, the panel, in particular, concluded that the court of appeals and the court of lower instance gave an incorrect legal assessment of the grounds for securing a claim (indicated by plaintiffs) for compliance with the Code of Administrative Procedure (Part 2 of Article 150 Ground for Securing a Claim of the Code). Thus, the court of appeals and the court of lower instance unreasonably granted the plaintiff's petition for interim measures.

Tags: #spf #privatization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:25 05.07.2019
Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

13:55 13.06.2019
PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

15:02 10.04.2019
Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

16:54 22.03.2019
Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

11:59 22.02.2019
SPF signs memo on information exchange with NABU

SPF signs memo on information exchange with NABU

15:29 24.01.2019
SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

14:28 10.01.2019
SPF, IMF agree on cooperation to settle problems of blocking privatization of large companies

SPF, IMF agree on cooperation to settle problems of blocking privatization of large companies

13:59 27.12.2018
Finance ministry waiting for resumption of privatization of large companies in Q1 2018

Finance ministry waiting for resumption of privatization of large companies in Q1 2018

11:09 10.12.2018
Kriuchkov's Balance Group interested in purchase of Centrenergo demands over UAH 1 bln in court from energy company

Kriuchkov's Balance Group interested in purchase of Centrenergo demands over UAH 1 bln in court from energy company

17:38 28.11.2018
Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

Energy Efficiency Fund with partners will issue $235 mln for 6,000 unions of multi-apartment block co-owners in four years

AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

LATEST

Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

Energy Efficiency Fund with partners will issue $235 mln for 6,000 unions of multi-apartment block co-owners in four years

AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

EBRD to issue EUR 20 mln to Dniprovska agro-industrial group to reconstruct slaughtering house

Legal merger of Alfa-Bank, Ukrsotsbank expected this autumn

Join Up! tour operator's revenue in 2018 totals UAH 65.7 mln

Kyivstar launches paid subscription for Viber sticker packs via Smart-Money service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD