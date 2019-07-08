Economy

16:37 08.07.2019

EBRD to issue EUR 20 mln to Dniprovska agro-industrial group to reconstruct slaughtering house

EBRD to issue EUR 20 mln to Dniprovska agro-industrial group to reconstruct slaughtering house

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will issue a loan of EUR 20 million (two tranches of EUR 10 million) to Dniprovska agribusiness group, one of the largest poultry producers in Ukraine, for the reconstruction and expansion of the slaughtering house.

According to the bank's website, the total cost of the project is EUR 33.8 million, of which EUR 23.8 million will be invested in 2019-2020, another EUR 10 million in 2020-2021.

According to the EBRD's website, the project will enable the company to obtain necessary certification for entering the EU market.

As reported, in March 2018 the EBRD issued $5 million to Dniprovska group for the construction of a biogas plant. The total project cost was $5.85 million.

Dniprovska agribusiness group is engaged in poultry farming, plant growing, and processing industrial crops.

Tags: #loan #ebrd
