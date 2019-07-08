Join Up! tour operator's revenue in 2018 totals UAH 65.7 mln

The net revenue of Join Up! tour operator in 2018 totaled UAH 65.741 million, the tour operator has told the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

"According to the financial statements [on consolidated revenue], the net sales revenue of Join Up! tour operator for 2018 is UAH 65.741 million," the committee said in a decision dated June 21, 2019.

The Antimonopoly Committee fined Join Up! UAH 1.5 million for spreading untrue information regarding what airlines the tour operator will cooperate with to carry tourists.

The owners of Join Up! tour operator are Oleksandr Alba and Yuriy Alba.