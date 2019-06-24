Transit of Ukrainian goods via Russia possible with use of GLONASS seals – decree

The transit of Ukrainian goods by road and rail to third countries via Russia will be resolved once their traceability with GLONASS-based seals is ensured, according to the amendments to a presidential decree on the application of special economic measures over Ukraine's unfriendly actions in respect of Russian citizens and legal entities signed in October of last year.

The changes were approved by Vladimir Putin's decree of June 24, which is published on the official website of disclosure of laws and regulations.