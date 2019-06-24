Economy

16:24 24.06.2019

Transit of Ukrainian goods via Russia possible with use of GLONASS seals – decree

1 min read
Transit of Ukrainian goods via Russia possible with use of GLONASS seals – decree

 The transit of Ukrainian goods by road and rail to third countries via Russia will be resolved once their traceability with GLONASS-based seals is ensured, according to the amendments to a presidential decree on the application of special economic measures over Ukraine's unfriendly actions in respect of Russian citizens and legal entities signed in October of last year.

The changes were approved by Vladimir Putin's decree of June 24, which is published on the official website of disclosure of laws and regulations.

Tags: #transit #russia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:42 24.06.2019
U.S. ready to support energy reform in Ukraine jointly with international partners – State Department envoy at meeting with World Bank, EU

U.S. ready to support energy reform in Ukraine jointly with international partners – State Department envoy at meeting with World Bank, EU

15:26 24.06.2019
PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

10:41 24.06.2019
U.S. stands with all Ukrainians striving for equality, non-discrimination - U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine

U.S. stands with all Ukrainians striving for equality, non-discrimination - U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine

17:02 22.06.2019
CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

17:02 22.06.2019
Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

16:25 22.06.2019
State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

15:44 22.06.2019
Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

15:44 22.06.2019
Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

15:08 22.06.2019
Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

14:41 22.06.2019
Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. ready to support energy reform in Ukraine jointly with international partners – State Department envoy at meeting with World Bank, EU

Novinsky's company increases stake in Regal Petroleum from 54% to 82.65% thanks to purchase of stake of Pinchuk's EastOne

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

LATEST

Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

Ukrtransgaz asks EBRD, EIB to revise modernization loan for Ukraine's section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

NBU cuts forex purchases on interbank market to $40.5 mln this week

Securities commission publishes plan for development of energy hubs

U.S. House of Representatives approves $700 mln bills for Ukraine

Novinsky's company increases stake in Regal Petroleum from 54% to 82.65% thanks to purchase of stake of Pinchuk's EastOne

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD