Economy

15:02 20.06.2019

South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

1 min read
 South Korea's GS Engineering & Construction Co. (GS E &C) plans to build two solar power plants with a capacity of 12.6 MW and 11.5 MW in Zakarpattia region, YohnAP News has reported.

The cost of the project is $24 million. The company said it aims to start commercial operation of the plants in April 2020.

The company will operate the facilities for 20 years after completion.

GS E&C is a member of GS Group. The latter separated from LG concern in 2005.

Interfax-Ukraine
