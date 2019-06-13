Kyivstar launches application for analyzing network quality

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has launched Network Expert application for analyzing the quality of the network operation, the operator reported on Wednesday.

Reports that subscribers will transmit through the application will help plan network expansion and installation of new equipment.

The application helps to check the quality of coverage of the mobile operator's network, the quality of telephone calls, the speed of the mobile Internet, and the quality of service provided in roaming.

The Network Expert monitors the network status of the operator's network and, in the event of difficulties, sends reports directly to the company's technical experts. Also, subscribers can independently check and send information through the application, without the need to make calls to the Call Center, Kyivstar said.

The application is available for Android-smartphones.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian mobile operator. It provides communication and data services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G. As of the end of 2018, 26.4 million mobile subscribers and about 0.9 million fixed Internet clients used its services.