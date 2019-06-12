Economy

16:37 12.06.2019

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), led by its president Suma Chakrabarti, has assured that bilateral cooperation will be intensified and will become more efficient.

"We thank you for being here and thank you for being the largest investor in Ukraine. I want to assure that we will extend our cooperation," Zelensky said at the meeting.

He stressed that the strategy of the EBRD is fully consistent with the priorities of Ukraine, and expressed conviction that Ukraine and the bank together can work more efficiently. Zelensky noted that the country appreciates cooperation with the international partners: the EBRD, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The president noted he had already met with the representatives of the IMF, at which Ukraine's progress in fulfilling its obligations under the Stand-By Arrangement was noted. According to Zelensky, the parties discussed the issue of continuing cooperation.

