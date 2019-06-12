Economy

12:53 12.06.2019

Nova Poshta opens over 700 new depots in Ukraine, boosts delivery volumes in Jan-May

2 min read
Nova Poshta opens over 700 new depots in Ukraine, boosts delivery volumes in Jan-May

The Nova Poshta Group in January-May 2019 opened over 700 new depots, including 573 in small localities, Nova Poshta Director Oleksandr Bulba said at a briefing at Dunapack Ukraine plant (Oleshky, Kherson region) on Tuesday.

The number of depots of the company increased to 3,400.

In January-May, the company delivered over 81 million parcels, which is 23% more than during the same period last year. At the same time, 67 million parcels were delivered in depot-depot mode. At the same time, door-to-door delivery for this period also increased by 34%.

In addition, in five months, Nova Poshta delivered more than 1 million parcels from abroad. Shipping from the United States and Europe grew by 27%.

"We plan to develop international delivery further," Bulba said.

According to the press release of the company spread at the briefing, the foreign representative offices of Nova Poshta in Georgia and Moldova are also actively developing: in Moldova, the number of shipments in January-May doubled compared with the same period last year, and in Georgia it grew by 30%.

The average NPS (Net Promoter Score) in Ukraine at the end of May was 78%.

In the first five months of 2019, the Nova Poshta Group transferred more than UAH 1.75 billion of taxes and duties to the budget of Ukraine.

Tags: #nova_poshta #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:44 12.06.2019
Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

17:39 12.06.2019
Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

17:19 12.06.2019
Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

16:47 12.06.2019
UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

16:37 12.06.2019
Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

16:37 12.06.2019
EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

16:32 12.06.2019
Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

16:03 12.06.2019
U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

15:27 12.06.2019
Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

14:38 12.06.2019
Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

LATEST

Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Deputy construction minister proposes to build Kyiv City with govt, business district in Telychka industrial zone

PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Авария вертолета на Манхэттене не была терактом

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD