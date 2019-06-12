Nova Poshta opens over 700 new depots in Ukraine, boosts delivery volumes in Jan-May

The Nova Poshta Group in January-May 2019 opened over 700 new depots, including 573 in small localities, Nova Poshta Director Oleksandr Bulba said at a briefing at Dunapack Ukraine plant (Oleshky, Kherson region) on Tuesday.

The number of depots of the company increased to 3,400.

In January-May, the company delivered over 81 million parcels, which is 23% more than during the same period last year. At the same time, 67 million parcels were delivered in depot-depot mode. At the same time, door-to-door delivery for this period also increased by 34%.

In addition, in five months, Nova Poshta delivered more than 1 million parcels from abroad. Shipping from the United States and Europe grew by 27%.

"We plan to develop international delivery further," Bulba said.

According to the press release of the company spread at the briefing, the foreign representative offices of Nova Poshta in Georgia and Moldova are also actively developing: in Moldova, the number of shipments in January-May doubled compared with the same period last year, and in Georgia it grew by 30%.

The average NPS (Net Promoter Score) in Ukraine at the end of May was 78%.

In the first five months of 2019, the Nova Poshta Group transferred more than UAH 1.75 billion of taxes and duties to the budget of Ukraine.