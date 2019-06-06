Rada ratifies changes to energy annex to EU-Ukraine Association Agreement

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has ratified amendments to Annex XXVII to the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

Some 231 people's deputies voted for the corresponding bill at a meeting of the parliament on June 6.

"Updated Annex XXVII to the Association Agreement provides for new energy standards that will bring Ukraine closer to full EU membership," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said, when presenting the document.

She added that within the framework of the updated application, a bilateral mechanism will be created for monitoring the implementation of EU directives and regulations in the energy sector by Ukraine.

As reported, the European Commission on March 19, 2019 approved updated Annex No. 27 to the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, which allows synchronizing energy markets.