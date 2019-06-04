Economy

15:26 04.06.2019

Ukrtransgaz in June to test operation of newly created TSO of Ukraine, to start creating legal entity from July

 Ukrtransgaz from June 1, 2019 started testing independent Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (TSO of Ukraine), which will last for one month.

The press service of Ukrtransgaz reported that its branch TSO of Ukraine fulfills functions to technically operate the gas transmission system (GTS), which earlier were fulfilled by five divisions of the company.

"Thus, a prototype of the future independent TSO is created and more than 12,000 employees directly involved in the process of gas transportation is transferred to the branch," the press service said.

The goal of this stage of unbundling is to test the work of the future independent operator as one single structure, including existing management and technological processes and to eliminate possible differences and gaps.

Since July 1, the next round of unbundling kicks off and will last until the end of 2019. During the next stage, the technical function will be transferred to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC, a separate legal entity, 100% of which are founded by JSC Ukrtransgaz.

"All employees involved in gas transportation will also be transferred to the "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" LLC. Interaction between the two companies regulated by the maintenance contract (SLA)," the company said.

From January 1, 2020, after the end of the transit contract with Gazprom, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC will be removed entirely from the Narftogaz Group structure, which will be the final step in gas transmission function unbundling.

