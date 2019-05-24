Economy

10:07 24.05.2019

IMF stands ready to reengage to discuss cooperation with Ukraine after elections – IMF

1 min read
IMF stands ready to reengage to discuss cooperation with Ukraine after elections – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is waiting for the parliamentary election and the formation of the new government in Ukraine to discuss further cooperation, the IMF mission is holding constructive discussion in Kyiv on the recent developments and economic policies, Director of the IMF Communications Department Gerry Rice has said.

"Once the government has been formed, after the elections, we stand ready to reengage to discuss our further cooperation with Ukraine," he said at a briefing in the IMF on May 23.

Rice refused to comment on the possible impact of the decision to dissolve the parliament and a statement about the resignation of the government on the current Stand By Arrangement with Ukraine, referring to the IMF does not comment on political developments in any country.

"And again, just to say, once the new government has been formed after the elections we stand ready to reengage to discuss our further cooperation with Ukraine. As you know, the IMF has had strong partnership with Ukraine in recent years, and as I say we will be reengaging to discuss further cooperation post the elections," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 24.05.2019
Zelensky to meet with IMF mission on May 28

Zelensky to meet with IMF mission on May 28

11:08 24.05.2019
U.S. Senate approves resolution with important signals for Ukraine's support

U.S. Senate approves resolution with important signals for Ukraine's support

10:54 24.05.2019
World Bank recommends Ukraine to postpone launch of new power market until later date

World Bank recommends Ukraine to postpone launch of new power market until later date

10:16 24.05.2019
U.S. Senate suggests increasing aid to Ukraine in 2020 defense budget up to $300 mln – Embassy

U.S. Senate suggests increasing aid to Ukraine in 2020 defense budget up to $300 mln – Embassy

17:11 23.05.2019
EIB issues EUR 200 mln loan to Ukraine

EIB issues EUR 200 mln loan to Ukraine

15:52 23.05.2019
Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

13:50 23.05.2019
IMF mission continues working in Ukraine – NBU governor

IMF mission continues working in Ukraine – NBU governor

17:18 22.05.2019
Minister revises his words about termination of IMF mission

Minister revises his words about termination of IMF mission

17:17 22.05.2019
Zelensky will meet with IMF mission, as planned, next week – presidential press service

Zelensky will meet with IMF mission, as planned, next week – presidential press service

15:47 22.05.2019
Parubiy closes Rada's extraordinary meeting, regular meeting to be held on May 28

Parubiy closes Rada's extraordinary meeting, regular meeting to be held on May 28

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch affirms ratings of ProCredit Bank, Bank Credit Agricole and Pravex-Bank

Zelensky to meet with IMF mission on May 28

Naftogaz will cut price of natural gas for industrial consumers by 7.6-7.9% in June

NBU challenges rulings of administrative court on unlawfulness of nationalization of PrivatBank, list of affiliated persons

Kolomoisky offers amicable agreement for PrivatBank in exchange to around 25% of shares in bank

LATEST

Fitch affirms ratings of ProCredit Bank, Bank Credit Agricole and Pravex-Bank

Naftogaz will cut price of natural gas for industrial consumers by 7.6-7.9% in June

NBU challenges rulings of administrative court on unlawfulness of nationalization of PrivatBank, list of affiliated persons

Kolomoisky offers amicable agreement for PrivatBank in exchange to around 25% of shares in bank

If energy companies see excessive profits on new market, Ukraine could introduce windfall tax – Energy Community

NBU will be forced to again declare PrivatBank insolvent if court decision to abolish its nationalization executed

Šefčovič to visit Moscow on June 13 to set date of talks on gas transit to EU via Ukraine

World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast at 2.7% in 2019

PrivatBank files suit against ex-owners Kolomoisky, Boholiubov in U.S.

Gas distributors see UAH 40 bln of losses in five years – Regional Gas Company

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD