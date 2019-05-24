IMF stands ready to reengage to discuss cooperation with Ukraine after elections – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is waiting for the parliamentary election and the formation of the new government in Ukraine to discuss further cooperation, the IMF mission is holding constructive discussion in Kyiv on the recent developments and economic policies, Director of the IMF Communications Department Gerry Rice has said.

"Once the government has been formed, after the elections, we stand ready to reengage to discuss our further cooperation with Ukraine," he said at a briefing in the IMF on May 23.

Rice refused to comment on the possible impact of the decision to dissolve the parliament and a statement about the resignation of the government on the current Stand By Arrangement with Ukraine, referring to the IMF does not comment on political developments in any country.

"And again, just to say, once the new government has been formed after the elections we stand ready to reengage to discuss our further cooperation with Ukraine. As you know, the IMF has had strong partnership with Ukraine in recent years, and as I say we will be reengaging to discuss further cooperation post the elections," he said.