Šefčovič to visit Moscow on June 13 to set date of talks on gas transit to EU via Ukraine

EU Commission's Vice President in charge of the Energy Union and EU Space Policy Maroš Šefčovič will visit Russia on June 13 to discuss transit of Russian gas to the European Union via Ukraine after 2019 and to set the date of relevant trilateral talks, European Commission spokesperson Anca Paduraru said at a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday.

Paduraru reminded the press that Šefčovič visited Ukraine on Monday to represent the European Union at the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelensky. He met with Ukrainian officials to discuss gas transit after 2019 and expressed interest in rapidly making progress in the conclusion of a long-term contract and holding substantive negotiations before the summer vacation period.

Now he will visit Russia on June 13 to meet with Energy Minister Alexander Novak and other interested officials and to discuss the date of trilateral talks, which might be held before summer vacations, Paduraru said.