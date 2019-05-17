Economy

15:50 17.05.2019

Nova Poshta launches innovative sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky

Nova Poshta has launched Khmelnytsky Innovation Terminal, the key infrastructure facility in Western Ukraine, according to the company's website.

In Khmelnytsky, parcels will be sorted and shipped for 71 locations throughout Ukraine. These are interregional directions (Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, Lutsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi), city and within the region (Starokostiantyniv, Kamyanets-Podilsky, Shepetivka, Krasyliv, Dunayivtsi, Derazhnia and all branches in Khmelnytsky).

"It took less than a year to build a terminal with a total area of 7,700 square meters: the laying of the first stone took place in April 2018, and in March 2019 the first test launch was carried out. The specifics of the innovative Nova Poshta terminals in Khmelnytsky and Kyiv is that they are equipped with the best equipment from the Dutch company Vanderlande with a capacity of 8,500 parcels per hour. In addition, the terminal is equipped with conveyors and automatic sorting equipment manufactured by the Ukrainian company SMS," the report says.

The company said that parcels at the Khmelnytsky terminal from the sorting tape will be loaded directly into vehicles using special conveyors, which will make sorting even more reliable.

"Nova Poshta has invested almost EUR 10 million in Khmelnytsky Innovation Terminal. We are constantly investing in innovations to ensure the highest quality and fast delivery of parcels and goods to every citizen of Ukraine, because the number of shipments grows annually by 20-25%," Nova Poshta director Oleksandr Bulba said.

