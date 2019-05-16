Gas talks to resume only after Zelensky's inauguration, his talk with Putin, maybe in June – Naftogaz chief

The negotiation between Ukraine and Russia in relation to the new contract on gas transit could resume only after the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelensky and his talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and maybe this will happen in June, Chairman of the Executive Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said at the Ukraine: Game of Thrones: Final Season? international investment conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

"The party officially announced that it will speak only after the new president takes office and a conversation between Zelensky and Putin takes place. We are waiting for this event. I think, perhaps, these negotiations will resume in June," Kobolev said.

According to Kobolev, Germany's influence on the results of the negotiations will be key, as the country directly influences the launch of Nord Stream 2, as well as further steps of the United States regarding sanctions against the Russian Federation, and Naftogaz's ability to continue suing Gazprom for compensation of $12 billion in case of not signing a new transit contract.