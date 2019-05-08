Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair from November 1, 2019 added the second flight on Fridays on the Kyiv-Warsaw route, according to the airline's ticket reservation system.

Flights on the Kyiv-Warsaw route from November 1 will be operated twice a day on Fridays with departure at 11:30 and 23:05. Airplanes will fly from Poland to Kyiv at 08:15 and 19:50.

As reported, earlier Ryanair launched flights from Kharkiv and Odesa and announced the opening of seven new routes in Ukraine in 2019.