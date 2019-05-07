Ukrproduct expects GBP120,000 net profit for 2018

Ukrproduct Group, a large Ukrainian producer of packaged butter, processed cheese and kvass, expects to receive GBP120,000 (about UAH 4.4 million) of net profit in 2018 against GBP1.1 million (UAH 40.6 million) of net loss in 2017.

"The revenue is expected to show an increase of more than 20% compared with 2017. The group plans to report on revenue increased to about GBP37 million (about UAH 1.3 billion). Gross profit in hryvnia terms rose by 4.1%, to approximately UAH 115 million, but in GBP the negative impact of exchange rate differences led to a decrease of 2.9%, to about GBP3.2 million," according to a company report on the website of the London Stock Exchange.