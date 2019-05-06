Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

JSC Ukrtransnafta has declared it is ready to resume oil transit to the European Union, the press service of the company has reported.

"Today, on May 6, 2019, a message has been sent via the dispatching service of Ukrtransnafta about its readiness to resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline," the company said in a press release.

As reported, at 21:43 on April 25, 2019 Ukrtransnafta forcedly suspended transit of oil via the Mozyr-Brody trunk oil pipeline. Earlier, on April 19, Belneftekhim Concern announced a sharp deterioration in the quality of oil pumped through the pipeline from Russia.