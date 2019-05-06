Economy

18:37 06.05.2019

Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

1 min read
Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

JSC Ukrtransnafta has declared it is ready to resume oil transit to the European Union, the press service of the company has reported.

"Today, on May 6, 2019, a message has been sent via the dispatching service of Ukrtransnafta about its readiness to resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline," the company said in a press release.

As reported, at 21:43 on April 25, 2019 Ukrtransnafta forcedly suspended transit of oil via the Mozyr-Brody trunk oil pipeline. Earlier, on April 19, Belneftekhim Concern announced a sharp deterioration in the quality of oil pumped through the pipeline from Russia.

Tags: #eu #ukrtransnafta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:08 06.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

11:13 06.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

16:34 04.05.2019
Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

18:58 03.05.2019
Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

17:59 26.04.2019
Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

17:53 26.04.2019
Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

12:08 26.04.2019
Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

17:30 25.04.2019
Issuance of Russian passports to ORDLO residents another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia – EU's statement

Issuance of Russian passports to ORDLO residents another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia – EU's statement

16:08 22.04.2019
Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

13:25 22.04.2019
Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

LATEST

Court refuses removal of seizure of Kolomoisky's assets

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

Ukraine could put 5G technology licenses up for sale in 2020 – infrastructure minister

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

Zelensky's advisor considers Russian gas transit across Ukraine complex matter

Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment one condition of IMF – Zelensky's advisor Danyliuk

Ukroboronprom, Turkey's ASFAT signs MoU during IDEF 2019 in Istanbul

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD