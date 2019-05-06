Court refuses removal of seizure of Kolomoisky's assets

Kyiv's Court of Appeals has denied the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) the satisfaction of a complaint about the removal of seizure of the assets of companies associated with the former owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky.

The court ruling dated April 17, 2019, posted in the single court rulings register on May 2, says the court retained the seizure of assets that were transferred as mortgage to the NBU as security for the fulfillment of PrivatBank's obligations on refinancing loans.

During the trial, a representative of the NBU insisted that the seizure of these assets should be canceled, since Kyiv's Pechersky District Court in 2017 had already seized the same property and such a preventive measure is in force. In addition, the repeated seizure of assets makes it impossible to satisfy its claims at the expense of the subject of mortgage, including through the implementation of an extrajudicial method of foreclosure.

Under the seizure are Borivage grain terminal, 15 land plots located in Yaremche, Polianytsia village (Ivano-Frankivsk region), where the Bukovel ski resort is located, Zhovtnevy Hotel in Dnipro, an aircraft maintenance hangar, 34 land plots in Odesa region, more than 1,000 units of railway rolling stock, as well as numerous apartments and non-residential premises.