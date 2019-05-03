Economy

10:26 03.05.2019

Ukroboronprom, Turkey's ASFAT signs MoU during IDEF 2019 in Istanbul

The Ukroboronprom state concern and Turkey's ASFAT (Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc.) within the body of Ministry of National Defense of Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) seeking to develop defense cooperation, the press service of the concern reported on Thursday.

The document was signed by the parties during the 14th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2019) held in Istanbul from April 30 through May 3, 2019.

According to the report, the memorandum defines the principles of exporting the products of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex to Turkey, as well as the transfer of Ukrainian defense technologies for the development and creation of high-precision weapons. "It also provides for the possibility of joint action for the production of precision weapons and other types of weapons and military equipment," the concern said.

During the negotiations held with ASFAT during the fair, the Turkish side voiced interest in the purchase of Ukrainian gas turbine engines produced by the Ukroboronprom state enterprise Zorya-Mashproekt for combatant surface ships of the national Navy. "We also discussed joint projects for the supply of Turkish Ukrainian gas units to Turkey," the press service said.

According to the Turkish side, as of today, 30 Turkish national defense and shipbuilding enterprises are ASFAT participants.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Serhiy Kryvonos, Head of Ukroboronprom Pavlo Bukin and Chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security and defense issues Serhiy Pashynsky.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #turkey
