Economy

11:56 02.05.2019

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

The National Bank of Ukraine has revealed some deals with government domestic loan bonds signed by brokers in stock exchanges, which could be evidence of money laundering and after which 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, saw around UAH 800 million of profits.

"The result of the regular/cyclical purchase and sale of government bonds was the constant receipt by individuals (one side of the transaction) of investment profits, and by legal entities (the other side of the transaction) of investment losses," the National Bank said, explaining the nature of these transactions and not specifying the names of brokers.

According to the central bank, the profits from them in the amount of about UAH 95 million also received four legal entities, of which two were nonresidents, and18 companies saw the loss, of which six were nonresidents.

"It was established that in the period from January 10, 2017 to December 4, 2017, the aforementioned brokers concluded transactions with government bonds in stock exchanges, the share of which is at least 30% of all government bonds concluded on stock exchanges during this period," the central bank said.

According to its report, the NBU notified the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of these exchanges and brokers, which are subjects to primary financial monitoring.

Tags: #laundering #money_laundering #nbu #ukraine #bonds
