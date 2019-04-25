Economy

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the preparation and submission to the Parliament of a bill amending the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2019 to increase the amount of cash support for the State Border Service, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine.

The relevant decree "On the decision of the Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine of April 25, 2019 "On the proposals to the Budget Declaration for 2020-2022 on articles related to ensuring national security and defense of Ukraine" was published on the website of the head of state on Thursday.

The decision of the National Security Council indicated that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was charged with preparing and submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on amending the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2019, aimed at fully implementing Subparagraph 1 of Paragraph 1 of the NSDC decision of September 6, 2018 "On Proposals to the Draft Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2019," enacted by the decree of the President of Ukraine of September 14, 2018, on increasing the amount of cash security for servicemen of the State Border Service of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine.

