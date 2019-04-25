NATO member countries increasing support to Ukraine through trust funds

NATO member countries are increasing their contributions to a number of trust funds to support Ukraine, Support Partnership Branch Chief at NATO Frédéric Peugeot has said.

The press service of Ukraine's Cabinet of Minister's on Thursday said funding increases are for the trust fund for the disposal of radioactive waste and medical rehabilitation of soldiers wounded in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"NATO will continue to support Ukraine on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration, increasing financial contributions to trust funds," Peugeot said during a meeting with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze.

Peugeot said the work of the trust fund for medical rehabilitation of military personnel will be extended until 2021 and funds will be allocated for the implementation of a number of projects.

Klympush-Tsintsadze, in turn, expressed gratitude for the consistent and stable position of NATO, despite political turbulence and the change of state leadership. She said Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration course remains unchanged.

"The government will make every effort to continue the course for Ukraine to seek NATO membership," she said, noting the president's decree "On Questions of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration" defines the tasks and responsibilities of Ukraine's state authorities to implement the strategic course in the EU and NATO.

"The document gives consistency and orderliness to the work of state structures in Ukraine, leaving no space for manipulations and shifting responsibility," she said.

Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine Oleksandr Vinnikov said, in turn, that NATO would continue supporting Ukraine.

The parties also discussed the organization of a visit to Kyiv by the General Manager of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) scheduled for May this year. Peugeot said NSPA representatives plan to transfer a special bus to the rehabilitation center for military personnel at the Tysovets sports training base of the Defense Ministry. The vehicle is equipped for comfortable transportation of wounded soldiers, as well as medical equipment for the military hospital in Irpin.

"We are planning to organize the transfer of the bus and the above equipment