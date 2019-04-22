Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

The average daily import of natural gas by Ukraine in April 2019 is higher than in the winter months and March, according to recent data from JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to calculations by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, on April 1-20 the country imported 27.4 million cubic meters per day against 20.5 million cubic meters/day in March, 23.8 million cubic meters/day in February, 8 million cubic meters/day in January, and 15.4 million cubic meters/day in December.

In April 2018, the average daily imports amounted to 13 million cubic meters, in April 2017 some 18 million cubic meters, and in April 2016 the figure stood at 8.2 million cubic meters.