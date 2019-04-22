Economy

18:32 22.04.2019

Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

1 min read
Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

The average daily import of natural gas by Ukraine in April 2019 is higher than in the winter months and March, according to recent data from JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to calculations by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, on April 1-20 the country imported 27.4 million cubic meters per day against 20.5 million cubic meters/day in March, 23.8 million cubic meters/day in February, 8 million cubic meters/day in January, and 15.4 million cubic meters/day in December.

In April 2018, the average daily imports amounted to 13 million cubic meters, in April 2017 some 18 million cubic meters, and in April 2016 the figure stood at 8.2 million cubic meters.

Tags: #ukrtransgaz #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:12 10.04.2019
Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

16:58 02.04.2019
Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

11:19 02.04.2019
China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

18:22 25.03.2019
Ukraine offers EU consumers 12 bcm of space to rent in underground gas storage facilities

Ukraine offers EU consumers 12 bcm of space to rent in underground gas storage facilities

10:36 25.03.2019
Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

09:56 25.03.2019
Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

13:54 22.03.2019
Naftogaz looking for auditor to prepare for issuing eurobonds

Naftogaz looking for auditor to prepare for issuing eurobonds

12:34 22.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine concerned with changes to Naftogaz's charter

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine concerned with changes to Naftogaz's charter

16:43 20.03.2019
Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

17:28 13.03.2019
Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Morgan Stanley predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.7% in 2019 with hryvnia weakening to UAH 30.5/$1

EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

Finance ministry jointly with IMF develops models of stress testing state-owned companies

PM about court decision on PrivatBank: I am interested in saving funds of depositors, state

PrivatBank corporate governance reform has positive impact on stability of banking system

LATEST

Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

DTEK plans to begin pilot projects for development of energy storage technologies by late 2019

Morgan Stanley predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.7% in 2019 with hryvnia weakening to UAH 30.5/$1

EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

Finance ministry jointly with IMF develops models of stress testing state-owned companies

PM about court decision on PrivatBank: I am interested in saving funds of depositors, state

DTEK predicts no serious problems with imposing coal export restrictions to Ukraine by Russia

Russia's ban on imports of cardboard and paper from Ukraine problematic only for package exporters – UkrPapir

PrivatBank corporate governance reform has positive impact on stability of banking system

Ovostar opens subsidiary in Dubai, buys two companies in Ukraine in 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD