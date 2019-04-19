Ovostar opens subsidiary in Dubai, buys two companies in Ukraine in 2018

Ovostar Union agro-industrial group, one of the leading manufacturers of eggs and egg products in Ukraine, in 2018 opened a subsidiary in Dubai and bought two companies in Ukraine, the group reported in its annual financial report.

"The group exports a large number of eggs and egg products to the United Arab Emirates. Assessing the potential and prospects for further expansion into the UAE market, in 2018 the group decided to open a company in Dubai. The charter capital was $28,000. The group owns 100% of OAE Food Trade FZE," the report says.

According to the report, the volume of exports to the countries of the Middle East amounted to 26% of total sales.

In addition, in June 2018 Ovostar bought BVV Equipment LLC and BV Trading LLC (both based in Rokytne, Kyiv region). The purchase price was $2.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The goodwill of the enterprise is $51,000 and entirely belongs to the egg segment of the group.

According to the state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, both enterprises are registered in 2016. The core business is production of food that are not assigned to other groups. The final beneficiaries are Borys Belikov and Vitaliy Veresenko.