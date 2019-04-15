Economy

12:58 15.04.2019

Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

1 min read
Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that he signed the Bankruptcy Code.

"I have one more piece of good news. Today, I have signed the law on bankruptcy," Poroshenko said at a meeting with business representatives in Kyiv on Monday.

As reported, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada on October 18, 2018 passed the Bankruptcy Code of Ukraine (bill No. 8060). This book provides an opportunity for individuals - bona fide borrowers in the event of a difficult economic situation to initiate a bankruptcy procedure and get rid of this debt obligation, while the lender is deprived of this right. The adopted document provides for the sale of bankrupt property at transparent electronic auctions of the ProZorro.Sales platform.

Tags: #poroshenko #ukraine #bankruptcy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 16.04.2019
Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

10:30 16.04.2019
Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

09:29 16.04.2019
Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

18:55 15.04.2019
Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

18:14 15.04.2019
Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

17:18 15.04.2019
Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

17:00 15.04.2019
Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

16:45 15.04.2019
Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

15:50 15.04.2019
Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

13:55 15.04.2019
Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

S & P affirms ratings on Ukraine at 'B-/B'

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

LATEST

Ukraine's most expensive brands revealed - rating

S & P affirms ratings on Ukraine at 'B-/B'

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD