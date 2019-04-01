Wind Solar Energy to build wind farm of up to 190 MW in Zhytomyr region

Wind Solar Energy LLC (Kyiv) intends to build three stages of a Lisova wind power plant with a total capacity of up to 190 MW in Korosten district of Zhytomyr region.

This is evidenced by the data of the unified register of environmental impact assessment, the project was published in mid-March.

The capacity of the first stage is up to 111 MW, the second one is up to 57 MW, the third one is up to 21 MW.

It is assumed that the height of the towers of wind turbines will be 155 meters.

According to data posted on the company's website, Wind Solar Energy (WSE), through its subsidiary Solar Kvant, has owned and operated a solar plant of 5 MW in Pokrovsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region on a 10-hectare site since 2013.

According to the unified register of legal entities, Elvira Tesliuk is the ultimate beneficial owner of Wind Solar Energy (Kyiv). Before that, the Cypriot company WSE CYPRUS LTD was in the ownership structure.